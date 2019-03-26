S4FE 1-Day Volume Tops $29,298.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $29,298.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00005106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00410402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.01606875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00225062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00001247 BTC.

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,876,628 tokens. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

S4FE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

