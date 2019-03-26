S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.94 million. On average, analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,224.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

