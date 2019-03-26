Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.46 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

