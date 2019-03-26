Rupaya Market Cap Tops $64,366.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $64,366.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000330 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,338.69 or 3.37038011 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00120240 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002094 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

