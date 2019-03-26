Ruhnn Holding Ltd. Plans $125 Million IPO for April 3rd (RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Ltd. (RUHN) plans to raise $125 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, April 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $11.50-$13.50 per share.

In the last year, Ruhnn Holding Ltd. generated $124.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $8.4 million. Ruhnn Holding Ltd. has a market cap of $1 billion.

Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Ruhnn Holding Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the largest internet KOL facilitator in China as measured by revenue in 2018 according to the Frost & Sullivan report. We are also China’s largest internet KOL facilitator in e-commerce as measured by the number of online stores and GMV in 2018 and number of signed KOLs and fans as of December 31, 2018 according to the same source. As of December 31, 2018, we had 113 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 148.4 million fans across major social media platforms in China. Through our KOLs, we facilitated the sale of an aggregate GMV of RMB1.2 billion, RMB2.0 billion and RMB2.2 billion on various e-commerce platforms in fiscal years 2017 and 2018 and the first three quarters of fiscal year 2019, respectively. KOLs, also known as influencers, are individuals who have the power to engage and impact people within a specific community or field, such as fashion, culture, entertainment and gaming, and internet KOLs are KOLs who have gained their popularity through the internet. “.

Ruhnn Holding Ltd. was founded in 2016 and has 971 employees. The company is located at 4F, Building 1, Blue Collar Garment Industrial Park, 7-1 North Hong Pu Road, Yu Hang District, Hangzhou 311100, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 571-2882 5222 or on the web at http://www.ruhnn.com.

