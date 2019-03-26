RRCoin Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (RRC)

RRCoin (CURRENCY:RRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One RRCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. RRCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $736.00 worth of RRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RRCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RRCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $732.16 or 0.18111277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001305 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

RRCoin Profile

RRCoin (CRYPTO:RRC) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. RRCoin’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. RRCoin’s official website is www.rrchain.network . RRCoin’s official Twitter account is @RRC_IO

RRCoin Token Trading

RRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.