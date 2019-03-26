Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBSPF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -2.33

News stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

