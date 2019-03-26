Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. DowDuPont accounts for about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after buying an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6,180.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,166,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940,627 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5,163.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DowDuPont by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

