Rookiecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $296,408.00 (RKC)

Rookiecoin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Rookiecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Rookiecoin has a total market capitalization of $296,408.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rookiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rookiecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinZest and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00412096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.01614226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00228466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Rookiecoin Profile

Rookiecoin launched on July 10th, 2017. Rookiecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,203,013 tokens. Rookiecoin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO . Rookiecoin’s official website is rookiecoin.org

Buying and Selling Rookiecoin

Rookiecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rookiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rookiecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rookiecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

