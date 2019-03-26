Rogers AI Global Macro ETF (BIKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Rogers AI Global Macro ETF (NYSEARCA:BIKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIKR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. Rogers AI Global Macro ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

