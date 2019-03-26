Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Robert Half International worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,961 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. ValuEngine cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/robert-half-international-inc-rhi-stake-lifted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.