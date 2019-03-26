Roan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ROAN) insider Tony Maranto bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,025. Roan Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Roan Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Roan Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Roan Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roan Resources during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Roan Resources Inc (ROAN) Insider Purchases $121,600.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/roan-resources-inc-roan-insider-purchases-121600-00-in-stock.html.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.