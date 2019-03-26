River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,548. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

