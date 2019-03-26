River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Snap worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Snap by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,679,742. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.14. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $117,627.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,290,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,112.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $85,557.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,852,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,846.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,457,080 shares of company stock worth $63,985,220.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/river-mercantile-asset-management-llp-raises-position-in-snap-inc-snap.html.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.