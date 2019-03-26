River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $2.44 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 597,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 30.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 90,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,047,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 151,759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 592,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,666 shares of company stock worth $1,185,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates raised D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

