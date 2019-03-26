Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 166,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 185,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 370,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.27. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

