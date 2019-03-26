Rhumbline Advisers Has $271,000 Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 306,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 18.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
