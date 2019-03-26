Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,271 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of SEACOR Marine worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 869,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.51. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

