Rhumbline Advisers Buys 50,967 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Kadmon worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kadmon by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 46.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kadmon by 90.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kadmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.77 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,848.01% and a negative return on equity of 192.20%.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

