Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,042 Shares of Secureworks Corp (SCWX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Secureworks were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Secureworks by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Secureworks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Secureworks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Secureworks by 66,527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 685,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 684,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Secureworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. First Analysis cut Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Secureworks Corp has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.10.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

