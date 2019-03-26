Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Rexnord by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 4,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,422. Rexnord Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Rexnord had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Rexnord to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Longren purchased 3,500 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/rexnord-corp-rxn-shares-bought-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.