Reviewing SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) & General Motors (GM)

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.75 billion 0.60 $1.98 billion $1.79 6.76 General Motors $147.05 billion 0.35 $8.01 billion $6.54 5.62

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than SUBARU CORP/ADR. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUBARU CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SUBARU CORP/ADR and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 General Motors 0 4 12 0 2.75

General Motors has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.61%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than SUBARU CORP/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SUBARU CORP/ADR and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUBARU CORP/ADR 3.72% 7.93% 4.32% General Motors 5.45% 23.99% 4.25%

Dividends

SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. General Motors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats SUBARU CORP/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft; is involved in the rental/lease/sale of temporary houses, and deal of used houses; and provides customer support services for engines and associated parts. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

