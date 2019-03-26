Reviewing Rand Capital (RAND) & Mentor Capital (MNTR)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rand Capital alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Rand Capital and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mentor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and Mentor Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.11 million 8.54 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Mentor Capital $3.18 million 3.15 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Rand Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mentor Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital -18.65% -0.21% -0.17% Mentor Capital 0.46% 0.29% 0.24%

Volatility and Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mentor Capital beats Rand Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.