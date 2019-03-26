Reviewing MBT Financial (MBTF) & Regions Financial (RF)

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MBT Financial and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBT Financial $61.83 million 3.62 $17.70 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.41 billion 2.15 $1.76 billion $1.36 9.95

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MBT Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MBT Financial and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBT Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regions Financial 2 5 7 1 2.47

MBT Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than MBT Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MBT Financial and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBT Financial 28.62% 15.29% 1.40% Regions Financial 27.23% 10.84% 1.27%

Dividends

MBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Regions Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MBT Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Regions Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

MBT Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of MBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of MBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats MBT Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and provides wealth management services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The company's Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of February 8, 2018, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

