Reviewing AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) & Its Competitors

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is one of 245 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AmeriCold Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of AmeriCold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AmeriCold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriCold Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, meaning that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriCold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. AmeriCold Realty Trust pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 70.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriCold Realty Trust 2.99% 7.05% 1.90% AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors 8.99% 4.59% 2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriCold Realty Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors 2554 10154 10030 290 2.35

AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.58%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.94%. Given AmeriCold Realty Trust’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmeriCold Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmeriCold Realty Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriCold Realty Trust $1.60 billion $47.99 million 25.97 AmeriCold Realty Trust Competitors $848.83 million $189.63 million 14.93

AmeriCold Realty Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. AmeriCold Realty Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AmeriCold Realty Trust beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Americold serves approximately 2,400 customers and employs approximately 11,000 associates worldwide.

