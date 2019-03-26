Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,634 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $3,865,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

