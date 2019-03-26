Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America’s Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands. The company also owns and operates an entertainment and event ticket distribution business under the brand name TicketsWest. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RLH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

NYSE RLH opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.93. Red Lion Hotels has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. Red Lion Hotels had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 109,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $811,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

