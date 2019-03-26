Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 3.17. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $365,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,530. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

