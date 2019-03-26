Realty Income Corp (O) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260,109 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial downgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/realty-income-corp-o-holdings-cut-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.