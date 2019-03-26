Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period.

BLCN opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

