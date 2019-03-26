Raytheon (RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez Sells 1,417 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $255,201.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.91. 1,088,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,625. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Raytheon by 8,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $439,572,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Raytheon by 64.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after purchasing an additional 767,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,004,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,994,000 after purchasing an additional 706,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 736,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 688,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

