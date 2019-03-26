Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.00” Price Target for Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT)

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$8.00 on Friday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.45 and a 12-month high of C$8.14. The stock has a market cap of $682.36 million and a P/E ratio of -80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$98.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.350000004881451 earnings per share for the current year.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

