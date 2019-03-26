Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,506 Shares of CBS Co. (CBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CBS by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBS by 787.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CBS in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CBS’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other CBS news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Stephens raised CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBS in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-3506-shares-of-cbs-co-cbs.html.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.