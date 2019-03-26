Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the third quarter worth $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 51.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (GBAB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-668000-stake-in-guggenheim-taxabl-mncpl-mngd-drtn-trst-gbab.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.