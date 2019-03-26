Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

WPX stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.78 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

