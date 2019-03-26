Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Novocure by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,845,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Novocure by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Novocure by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 480,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Novocure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after acquiring an additional 476,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $49,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,687 shares of company stock worth $52,326,450 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 3.24.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

