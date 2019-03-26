Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,154 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.71% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,023,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBUY opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

