Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 536.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $222,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,440. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

