Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2,450.2% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 535,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 514,671 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,328,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,310 shares of company stock worth $25,887,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

