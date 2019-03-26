Raymond James & Associates Acquires 53,138 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 269.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

