RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $256.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.37 million and the lowest is $255.76 million. RadNet reported sales of $231.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. RadNet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $257.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDNT. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

RadNet stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 10,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,564. RadNet has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $642.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,556 shares of company stock worth $672,754 over the last three months. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,669,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,422 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.