Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 9,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,605. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $246,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $246,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,057,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

