RA Medical Systems’ (RMED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating and $11 PT. RMED hosted a call with its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Thomas Fogarty, and its covering analysts this afternoon to discuss the company’s new commercial strategy. We came away from the call with a better understanding of Mr. Fogarty’s strategy and the changes being made to align the sales and marketing organization with the commercialization strategy. On the call, Mr. Fogarty articulated his vision for the company, his successes in prior commercial organization turnarounds and his motivation for taking the position with RMED.””

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. RA Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.28.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

