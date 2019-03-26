Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $221.41 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00062484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Kucoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. Qtum has a market capitalization of $221.41 million and approximately $176.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001800 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,351,944 coins and its circulating supply is 89,351,944 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Liqui, Bitfinex, Iquant, Gate.io, GOPAX, Coinnest, HBUS, Coindeal, Cobinhood, BigONE, DigiFinex, Upbit, OTCBTC, Liquid, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinExchange, LBank, Bleutrade, Bitbns, Huobi, BCEX, HitBTC, Crex24, DragonEX, Coinone, EXX, Ovis, Livecoin, Kucoin, Exrates, Bibox, BitForex, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Binance, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Poloniex, CoinEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.