QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,979 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Assurant by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.31. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Assurant news, insider Tpg Advisors Vi-Aiv, Inc. sold 7,869,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $772,364,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

