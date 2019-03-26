QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.93. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. QCR had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 30,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,045. QCR has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $104,959.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 58.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 81.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QCR by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

