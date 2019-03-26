QASH (QASH) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $50.84 million and $298,422.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003660 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00413325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.01605399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00224686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GOPAX, EXX, Gate.io, Liquid, Ethfinex, Huobi, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.