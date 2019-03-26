Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Reduced by Northcoast Research (COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2020 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

COST stock opened at $236.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $180.94 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.