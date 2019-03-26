Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA (TS) Increased by Analyst

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

TS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of TS opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.02. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

