Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

GIII opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.